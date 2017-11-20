Ohio Supreme Court Justice ‘Getting Right With God’ After Flaunting His 50 Sexual Escapades

Police watch as members of the public enter the Supreme Court before the court hears arguments about gay marriage in Washington April 28, 2015. The nine justices will be hearing arguments concerning gay marriage restrictions imposed in Kentucky, Michigan, Ohio and Tennessee, four of the 13 states that still outlaw such marriages. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

Ohio Supreme Court Justice Bill O’Neill has apologized for bragging about the 50 sexual escapades he has had in the last 50 years, saying Sunday he was going to church to “get right with God.”

O’Neill, who is running for Ohio governor, made the apology on Facebook after bragging Friday about being sexually intimate with “approximately 50 very attractive females” over the last few decades. While the Democrat originally explained the admission as a defense of “heterosexual males,” he backtracked Sunday, deleting his first post and making a formal apology.

O’Neill’s original post slammed the “national feeding frenzy about sexual indiscretions decades ago.” He said he wanted to get his sexual history out of the way and get ahead of opposition research so that he could focus on issues like legalizing marijuana and combating the opioid epidemic.

“In the last fifty years I was sexually intimate with approximately 50 very attractive females. It ranged from a gorgeous personal secretary to Senator Bob Taft (Senior) who was my first true love and we made passionate love in the hayloft of her parents barn in Gallipolis and ended with a drop dead gorgeous red head who was a senior advisor to Peter Lewis at Progressive Insurance in Cleveland,” the now-deleted post read.

O’Neill said he was trying to speak up for all “heterosexual men” in light of people coming after Democratic Minnesota Sen. Al Franken after a radio host accused him of trying to force her into kissing her and groping her while she slept. Franken has since apologized and agreed to participate in an ethics investigation.

Follow Anders on Twitter

Send Tips: [email protected]

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected].