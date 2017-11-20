PBS Edits Franken Out Of A Letterman Documentary

Senator Al Franken (D-MN) speaks at the Democratic National Convention in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, U.S. July 25, 2016. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Minnesota Sen. Al Franken was edited out of a PBS documentary that is set to air Monday, according to a statement released Sunday.

PBS edited the senator’s scenes in a last-minute decision regarding the TV special titled “David Letterman: The Mark Twain Prize,” following sexual harassment allegations, TV Line reported. The special was originally filmed Oct. 23, prior to the claims that Franken kissed and groped former model and radio host Leeann Tweeden in 2006.

“PBS and WETA, the producing station, felt that the inclusion of Senator Franken in the broadcast at this time would distract from the show’s purpose as a celebration of American humor,” the company wrote in a statement. Franken will be briefly visible during a “final shot when all the cast” joins Letterman on stage, added a PBS representative.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell has already called for an investigation into Franken’s alleged sexual misconduct.

Follow Gabrielle on Twitter

Send tips to [email protected]

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected].