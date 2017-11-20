Trump Supporter: ‘If Jesus Christ … Told Me Trump Is With Russia’ I Would Have To Ask The President

A President Donald Trump supporter said Monday he would have to double check with the president if Jesus Christ himself said the Trump campaign colluded with Russia.

Trump voter panelist: “If Jesus Christ gets down off the cross and told me Trump is with Russia, I would tell him, ‘Hold on a second. I need to check with the President if it’s true.'” pic.twitter.com/4f8bXkXzhY — New Day (@NewDay) November 20, 2017

Ruben Estrada, a small business owner and Trump voter, told CNN’s Alisyn Camerota that he feels Trump is looking out for the “small guy” and suggested the President is beyond reproach in his view.

“If Jesus Christ gets down off the cross and told me Trump is with Russia, I would say hold on a second I need to check with the President if its true,” Estrada said.

“Why do you believe Donald trump over everybody else,” Camerota responded.

“I believe in him he’s a good man,” Estrada added.

Trump has repeatedly pushed back against accusations that his campaign colluded with the Kremlin to hurt former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton’s candidacy, casting the notion as a politically motivated smear.

Special counsel Robert Mueller’s investigative team charged Trump campaign foreign policy adviser George Papadopoulos with making false statements in late October.

Papadopoulos, who Trump referred to as a “low level volunteer,” met with a foreign Kremlin conected professor after the academic promised “dirt on Clinton. Papadopoulos later admitted he lied about his contacts with the professor in his initial interviews in an effort to protect Trump.

Follow Jack on Twitter

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected].