Tim Kaine’s Son Sentenced For Role In Trump Protest

The son of Democratic Virginia Sen. Tim Kaine was sentenced to probation Wednesday for his role in a protest against President Donald Trump.
Linwood Michael Kaine, 25, avoided months in jail after being charged with three misdemeanors when he and other protesters began harassing people gathered at the Minnesota State Capitol in March. Protest participants used smoke bombs, mace and fireworks to disrupt a Trump rally, causing some rally members to be treated by paramedics. Kaine ran from officers before being arrested.
Kaine was originally sentenced to 90 days in jail but the judge stayed 86 days, leaving only four days which he had already served, according to the Richmond Times-Dispatch.
Kaine was charged in May with three misdemeanor charges, fleeing on foot, concealing identity in a public place and obstructing the legal process, but two of the charges were dismissed in December. However, Kaine pleaded guilty to obstructing legal process and interfering with a peace officer.
“They brought in pepper spray and tasers, and went after anyone with a Trump sign,” Trump supporter and rally participant Sandra Trater told Fox 5 in May. (RELATED: Senator Tim Kaine’s Son Facing Criminal Charges)
Although Kaine was charged for not behaving peacefully, a spokeswoman for his father defended his behavior.
“While some were charged for disruptive activity at the rally, Woody behaved peacefully there and faced no such charges,” said the senator’s spokeswoman, Miryam Lipper. “He has pled guilty to a misdemeanor in connection with actions during an arrest after leaving the rally.”
Kaine was ordered to pay $236 in fines and fees and will stay on probation until Dec. 11, 2018.
