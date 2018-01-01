New Year, New Car?: UK Garage Fire Consumes 1,400 Vehicles

Burnt cars are seen in what remains of the multi-storey car park, where a large fire destroyed many cars on Sunday, in King's Dock, Liverpool, Britain, January 01, 2018. Merseyside Fire & Rescue Service/Handout via REUTERS

About 1,400 cars were torched in a parking garage fire started Sunday afternoon in Liverpool, England, The Associated Press reported.

No injuries have been reported, though the inferno threatened a group of horses stabled inside the structure. The horses were scheduled to perform at the Liverpool International Horse Show held at the city’s Echo Arena, that owns the parking garage. The fire ripped through all seven stories of the concrete garage.

“Initial investigations indicate that an accidental fire within a vehicle caused other cars to ignite. We believe that all vehicles parked in the car park have been destroyed and advise owners to contact their insurance companies,” police said, according to The Guardian.

The fire burned hot enough to melt through the concrete floor of one level, making the structure unstable, Reuters reported.

Emergency personnel set up a shelter near the garage to shuttle home people who’s cars were burned in the fire.

The Liverpool International Horse Show had been hours away from finishing, the last performance scheduled for Sunday evening. The fire, however, caused Echo Arena officials to end the show early. About 4,000 people were expected to attend.

