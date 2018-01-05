White House staffers are no longer permitted to use personal cellphones at work due to security reasons, the Trump administration announced Thursday.

The White House is forcing staffers to use only their government-issued phones that don’t allow texting, reported the New York Post. White House chief of staff John Kelly imposed the ban, although it was first considered back in November, according to Bloomberg News.

“The security and integrity of the technology systems at the White House is a top priority for the Trump administration and therefore starting next week the use of all personal devices for both guests and staff will no longer be allowed in the West Wing,” press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders said in a statement.

Staffers are unsurprisingly less than pleased with the measure, saying that the new policy will no longer allow them to stay in touch with their families while at work.

Aides added that the personal cell phone ban is not related to information being leaked to the media.

