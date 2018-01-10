President Trump held a joint press conference with Norway’s prime minister Erna Solberg Wednesday afternoon at the White House, in which he declared that the Democratic party colluded with Russia.

Trump and Solberg took questions concerning their NATO alliance, economics and energy resources. Three of the questions had to do with the Russia collusion investigation. Sarah Westwood of the Washington Examiner asked the prime minister if the investigation makes America “look very bad” on a national stage. She quoted a recent Trump tweet, where the president said “the world is laughing at the stupidity they are witnessing” in regards to the Russia collusion investigation.

The reporter asked the world leader if she was “laughing” at America.

The Norwegian prime minister demurred, insisting that “This is an issue for American politics.” The prime minister did say that the investigation has caused her country, and all of Europe, to look into the tampering of elections and that no election interference was found in the recent election in her country.

Following the Prime Minister’s answer, President Trump added his own two cents:

I’ll say this; There is collusion, but it’s really with the Democrats and the Russians. Far more than it is with the Republicans and the Russians. So the witch hunt continues.

There was no follow-up question.

