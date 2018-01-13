US
‘Mentally Deranged Author’: Trump Takes Hatchet To Media And Wolff

Saagar Enjeti
Saagar Enjeti
White House Correspondent
01/13/2018

President Donald Trump took aim at the media and author Micheal Wolff in a Saturday evening tweet.

Trump has repeatedly derided Wolff’s book which portrays him as a choatic leader in a White House full of aides who do not respect him or trust in his ability to his job. The book also includes incendiary quotes from former White House chief strategist Steve Bannon targeting Donald Trump Jr. and Ivanka Trump.

Wolff’s book has ignited a firestorm of media speculation that Trump is mentally unstable and unfit for office. The president responded to this speculation soon after the books publication by declaring he was “a very stable genius.”

