‘Mentally Deranged Author’: Trump Takes Hatchet To Media And Wolff

President Donald Trump took aim at the media and author Micheal Wolff in a Saturday evening tweet.

So much Fake News is being reported. They don’t even try to get it right, or correct it when they are wrong. They promote the Fake Book of a mentally deranged author, who knowingly writes false information. The Mainstream Media is crazed that WE won the election! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 13, 2018

Trump has repeatedly derided Wolff’s book which portrays him as a choatic leader in a White House full of aides who do not respect him or trust in his ability to his job. The book also includes incendiary quotes from former White House chief strategist Steve Bannon targeting Donald Trump Jr. and Ivanka Trump.

Wolff’s book has ignited a firestorm of media speculation that Trump is mentally unstable and unfit for office. The president responded to this speculation soon after the books publication by declaring he was “a very stable genius.”

