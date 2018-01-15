Meghan Markle And Prince Harry’s Love Story Being Made Into A TV Movie

Lifetime has given the green light to produce a TV movie about Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s love story, Deadline reports.
The film will be called “Harry & Meghan: The Royal Love Story,” the network announced over the weekend at the 2018 Television Critics Association’s Winter press tour. (SLIDESHOW: 18 Times Meghan Markle Already Looked Like A Royal)
Casting is reportedly underway. The couple announced their engagement in November.
The Prince of Wales is delighted to announce the engagement of Prince Harry to Ms. Meghan Markle. pic.twitter.com/zdaHR4mcY6
— Clarence House (@ClarenceHouse) November 27, 2017
No premiere date has yet been set for the TV movie, but some speculate the film will launch in May just ahead of their wedding date, May 19. The network did something similar with the movie about Prince William and Kate Middleton’s romance, “William & Kate: The Movie,” which premiered 11 days before the royal wedding.
His Royal Highness Prince Henry of Wales and Ms. Meghan Markle will marry on 19th May 2018.
Today’s announcement follows earlier confirmation of the month of the wedding and its location at St George’s Chapel, Windsor Castle. pic.twitter.com/7pgdRM90Na
— Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) December 15, 2017