One of two official engagement photos released on December 21, 2017 by Kensington Palace of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle taken by Alexi Lubomirski at Frogmore House in Windsor, Britain. REUTERS/Alexi Lubomirski/Pool   One of two official engagement photos released on December 21, 2017 by Kensington Palace of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle taken by Alexi Lubomirski at Frogmore House in Windsor, Britain. REUTERS/Alexi Lubomirski/Pool   

Meghan Markle And Prince Harry’s Love Story Being Made Into A TV Movie

Katie Jerkovich
5:24 PM 01/15/2018

Lifetime has given the green light to produce a TV movie about Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s love story, Deadline reports.

The film will be called “Harry & Meghan: The Royal Love Story,” the network announced over the weekend at the 2018 Television Critics Association’s Winter press tour. (SLIDESHOW: 18 Times Meghan Markle Already Looked Like A Royal)

(Photo by Chris Jackson/Chris Jackson/Getty Images)

(Photo by Chris Jackson/Chris Jackson/Getty Images)

Casting is reportedly underway. The couple announced their engagement in November.

No premiere date has yet been set for the TV movie, but some speculate the film will launch in May just ahead of their wedding date, May 19. The network did something similar with the movie about Prince William and Kate Middleton’s romance, “William & Kate: The Movie,” which premiered 11 days before the royal wedding.

