Meghan Markle And Prince Harry’s Love Story Being Made Into A TV Movie

One of two official engagement photos released on December 21, 2017 by Kensington Palace of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle taken by Alexi Lubomirski at Frogmore House in Windsor, Britain. REUTERS/Alexi Lubomirski/Pool

Lifetime has given the green light to produce a TV movie about Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s love story, Deadline reports.

The film will be called “Harry & Meghan: The Royal Love Story,” the network announced over the weekend at the 2018 Television Critics Association’s Winter press tour. (SLIDESHOW: 18 Times Meghan Markle Already Looked Like A Royal)

Casting is reportedly underway. The couple announced their engagement in November.

The Prince of Wales is delighted to announce the engagement of Prince Harry to Ms. Meghan Markle. pic.twitter.com/zdaHR4mcY6 — Clarence House (@ClarenceHouse) November 27, 2017

No premiere date has yet been set for the TV movie, but some speculate the film will launch in May just ahead of their wedding date, May 19. The network did something similar with the movie about Prince William and Kate Middleton’s romance, “William & Kate: The Movie,” which premiered 11 days before the royal wedding.