MULVANEY: Obama Admin Intentionally Made 2013 Shutdown Worse

The Obama administration intentionally did not encourage agencies to continue working during a 2013 government shutdown for political reasons, Office of Management and Budget director Mick Mulvaney told White House reporters Friday morning.

“The Obama administration weaponized the shutdown in 2013. They did not encourage agencies to use carry forward funds or use transfer authority,” Mulvaney said. Mulvaney addressed reporters alongside with White House director of legislative affairs Marc Short the Friday deadline for stopping a government shutdown looms.

Mulvaney and Short noted that Democratic lawmakers do not appear to be making any specific demands to avoid a government shutdown. Democratic lawmakers have said they want a deal to codify protections for illegal immigrants brought to the U.S. as children into law. Short said however that Democratic lawmakers have no bill text they are insisting on and that President Donald Trump has repeatedly indicated what provisions must be in any such bill to preserve the DACA program.

Mulvaney said the Trump administration would keep some services open like national parks and the TSA. Federal workers, including U.S. troops, firefighters, and border patrol authorities, will however be forced to work without pay.

