Melania Trump Aide Fed Up With ‘Salacious… False Reporting’

Melania Trump’s communications director has had enough of the innuendos and sexual insinuations that have battered the first lady and President Trump for weeks.

As Politico reports, Stephanie Grisham on Friday night tweeted:

BREAKING:The laundry list of salacious & flat-out false reporting about Mrs. Trump by tabloid publications & TV shows has seeped into “main stream media” reporting. She is focused on her family & role as FLOTUS – not the unrealistic scenarios being peddled daily by the fake news. — Stephanie Grisham (@StephGrisham45) January 26, 2018

“The laundry list of salacious & flat-out false reporting about Mrs. Trump by tabloid publications & TV shows has seeped into ‘main stream media’ reporting. She is focused on her family & role as FLOTUS — not the unrealistic scenarios being peddled daily by the fake news.”

Grisham did not specify which “mainstream” reporting she objected to, but there was a CNN story on Thursday that described the “difficult start to 2018” that Melania Trump has endured. Nor did the comms director identify the source of all the media coverage: allegations that Trump delivered a $130,000 pay-out to porn actress Stormy Daniels so that she would remain silent about an alleged affair between the two.

That story, originally found on the internet months ago, made a comeback in January and was reported on by The Wall Street Journal.

There was also speculation that the president travelled alone to Davos, Switzerland for an economic conference because the first lady was enraged over talk of the affair. Scandal-watcher The Daily Mail even suggested Melania had left the White House to stay in a “posh D.C. hotel.”

The president’s communications team has denied and downplayed the reports while the first lady has flown to Florida to spend the weekend at Trump’s Mar-a-Lago resort.

