BOMBSHELL: McCabe Waited At Least A MONTH Before Telling Congress About Clinton Emails

A new report indicates that Andrew McCabe, who resigned as FBI deputy director this week, knew about the thousands of Clinton-related emails found on Anthony Weiner’s laptop for at least a month before notifying Congress.

The Wall Street Journal reports that, according to text messages the paper reviewed, “FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe had learned about the thousands of emails by Sept. 28, 2016, and Director James Comey informed Congress about them on Oct. 28, 11 days before the presidential election, the messages show.”

According to the report, FBI agent Peter Strzok wrote in a text on September 28, 2016 to Lisa Page, “Got called up to Andy’s earlier hundreds of thousands of emails turned over by Weiner’s atty to sdny, includes a ton of material from spouse. Sending team up tomorrow to review … this will never end ….”

The Wall Street Journal also reports that this delay is part of the Justice Department’s internal investigation into the FBI’s behavior before the 2016 election.

Strzok and Page have already made headlines for messages that discuss needing an “insurance policy” against a Trump presidency. Strzok also called Trump a “f*cking idiot” and said, “God Hillary should win 100,000,000 – 0.” (RELATED: ‘We Can’t Take That Risk’ — FBI Officials Discussed ‘Insurance Policy’ Against Trump Presidency)

Comey’s letter to Congress in late October was a pivotal moment in the 2016 election, and Hillary Clinton herself has blamed the letter for her election loss.

The letter was the result of a separate FBI investigation into longtime Clinton aide Huma Abedin’s spouse, Anthony Weiner.

The FBI was investigating Weiner for exchanging sexually explicit messages with an underage girl when they found thousands of Clinton-related emails.

