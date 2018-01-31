President Trump will “100 percent” release the controversial FISA memo, according to comments heard directly after the State of the Union.

The President was leaving the House Chamber when reporters heard Rep. Jeff Duncan call out to Trump to ask him to release the House Intelligence Committee’s FISA memo.

The memo was compiled by Republicans and allegedly reveals the FBI’s mishandling of federal wiretaps in the Obama administration. The House Intelligence Committee voted this week to make the memo public and now the White House must approve the move.

Trump stopped and turned to Duncan and said “Oh yeah, don’t worry, 100 percent.”

22:36:35 Rep. Jeff Duncan (R-SC): Let’s release the memo

22:36:36 President Trump: Oh yeah, don’t worry, 100%. — Alan He (@alanhe) January 31, 2018

Rep. Trey Gowdy said this week on Fox that the memo is “embarrassing” to Democrats. Gowdy said: