Media
Secretary of State Rex Tillerson gives a press conference on the sidelines of a a ministerial meeting in Kuwait City on February 13, 2018, gathering representatives of member states of the US-led military coalition that has been battling the Islamic State jihadist group in Iraq and neighboring Syria. STR/AFP/Getty Images   Secretary of State Rex Tillerson gives a press conference on the sidelines of a a ministerial meeting in Kuwait City on February 13, 2018, gathering representatives of member states of the US-led military coalition that has been battling the Islamic State jihadist group in Iraq and neighboring Syria. STR/AFP/Getty Images   

Reporters Immediately Blame Tillerson Firing On Russia Comments. There’s Just One Problem

Photo of Justin Caruso
Justin Caruso
Media Reporter
10:00 AM 03/13/2018

Rex Tillerson is out as secretary of state, leading many establishment journalists to falsely claim that his recent comments on Russia allegedly poisoning a spy in the United Kingdom are responsible.

The Washington Post reported on Tillerson’s departure Tuesday morning.

Tillerson commented on Monday that Sergei Skripal, an ex-Russian spy poisoned in the U.K. last week, appears to be “clearly” an act of the Kremlin.

Prime Minister Theresa May also accused Russia of being behind the act, saying, “Either this was a direct act by the Russian state against our country, or the Russian government lost control of this potentially catastrophically damaging nerve agent and allowed it to get in the hands of others.”

This led many to claim that Tillerson was fired by Trump for blaming Russia for the poisoning.

However, it turns out that Tillerson was actually asked to leave last Friday, according to the Washington Post, meaning he was fired before his comment on Russia.

Follow Justin on Twitter

Tags: Donald Trump, Rex Tillerson
  Show comments