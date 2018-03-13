State Department Employees Allegedly Seen Sobbing In Their Cars

WASHINGTON, DC - MARCH 13: Outgoing U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson pauses as he makes a statement on his departure from the State Department March 13, 2018 at the State Department in Washington, DC. President Donald Trump has nominated CIA Director Mike Pompeo to replace Tillerson to be the next Secretary of State. (Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images)

State Department employees were allegedly seen crying in their cars because morale at the department was so low, CNN’s Washington correspondent tweeted Tuesday.

According to @MichLKosinski morale is so low at the State Department that there are seasoned diplomats who sit in their car and cry because things are so bad. — Ryan Nobles (@ryanobles) March 13, 2018

The tweet follows President Donald Trump’s firing of Rex Tillerson Tuesday. The secretary of state was reportedly asked Friday to return to Washington from a trip abroad and told he would be fired. (RELATED: Trump Fires Tillerson, Moves Pompeo, Picks New CIA Director)

ALSO WATCH why CNN’s approval rating for Trump is questionably 15 points lower than Rasmussen’s:

Trump will replace Secretary of State Rex Tillerson with CIA Director Mike Pompeo.

Editor’s note: This post has been updated to reflect “seasoned diplomats” were allegedly seen crying in their cars due to low morale.

Follow Henry Rodgers On Twitter

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected].