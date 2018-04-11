Fox News host Tucker Carlson challenged CBS’ Stephen Colbert Wednesday to come on Fox News and debate him over the real reasons for going to war in Syria.

Earlier in the week, The Daily Caller founder questioned if the attack was actually committed by the Assad regime, for which he received harsh criticism.

“Stephen Colbert hosts ‘The Late Show’ on CBS,” Carlson said Wednesday. “You might not agree with his politics, but he’s not stupid. He’s smart enough to engage in a conversation that might reveal him as a mindless warmonger posing as a liberal, so he talked about pandas instead.”

WATCH:

“Colbert’s bit went on for at least 4 minutes. We condensed it out of kindness, while our original panda segment ran for 30 seconds at the end of Monday’s show,” Carlson stated. “Yet it’s what CBS jumped on and CNN and a number of other outlets that have spent the last week pushing this administration to war.”

“They have no interest in explaining how bombing Syria might help America, they don’t care, so instead, they make fun of pandas. There may be a real case for war in Syria, we’d love to hear it. We’ve been begging to hear it, we would love to hear it from Stephen Colbert himself. He’s welcome here anytime, but of course he’ll never come.”

