Today Is Melania Trump’s Birthday. Here Are Her 5 Most Impressive Moments

Today is Melania Trump’s birthday, and the first lady has given us plenty of reasons to celebrate.

Trump turns 48 years old Thursday, but FLOTUS looks absolutely stunning for her age.

Although she’s only been in the political public eye for a few years, Melania has already made quite an impressive name for herself. She takes constant fashion risks (and is often ridiculed for them). She launched a national campaign to end cyber bullying, and often serves as a cool-headed counterpart to the rest of the White House.

So in honor of Melania’s birthday, we’re celebrating her five most impressive moments to date.

1.) Trump has worked tirelessly to combat bullying across America. She frequently visits schools around the nation to promote kindness and combat intolerance.

2.) When she converted the entire White House into a winter wonderland for Christmas.

3.) When she spent time in Texas helping to offer relief after Hurricane Harvey devastated large metropolitan areas near Houston and on the state’s coast.

4.) When she frequently visits sick children in hospitals, not just in the US but around the globe.

5.) And most recently, when she organized the first State Dinner with France this month.

It’s probably safe to say that Melania has had a very successful first year and a half as first lady. She has gotten involved in a variety of issues that both sides of the political aisle can probably agree on, and she looks gorgeous while doing it.

