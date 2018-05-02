WATCH: Trump Pokes Fun At The State Department

President Donald Trump poked fun at the State Department at Mike Pompeo’s swearing in ceremony Wednesday.

The crowd was cheering when Trump said he hasn’t heard spirit like that “in a long time, many years.”

The crowd at the State Department began cheering when President Trump took the podium to introduce Mike Pompeo before his swearing in.

“I must say, that’s more spirit than I’ve heard from the State Department in a long time, many years,” Trump joked.

The room responded with a laugh.

“We can say many years, maybe many decades. It’s going to be a fantastic start, a fantastic day. And that spirit will only be magnified, with this man right here. I know that for a fact. So, thank you all for being here. It’s great to be with you, the extraordinary men and women of the State Department,” Trump said. (RELATED: President Trump Recognizes Army Lieutenant General — Stops Speech To Thank Him)

