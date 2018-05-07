Hot Mic Catches Tender Moment Between Trump And His First Lady

First lady Melania Trump revealed her signature campaign to combat bullying and drug use Monday afternoon at the White House. The president also revealed how he feels about Melania in a hot mic moment.

Melania’s much anticipated announcement was headlined by the first lady speaking to a gathered audience of politicians and schoolchildren in the Rose Garden. The campaign, called “BE BEST,” is aimed at creating a healthy lifestyle for students on social media and in the classroom. It will also focus on prevention of drug and opioid abuse.

“There are too many critical issues facing children today,” Melania said. “So the three main pillars of BE BEST will include well-being, social media use, and opioid abuse.”

REUTERS/Leah MillisThe speech received a warm reception by those in the audience.

To make the campaign official, President Trump was on hand to sign a presidential proclamation. Trump was invited onstage to join the first lady. The two embraced and Trump could be heard saying “Good job honey,” before moving to the podium to make brief remarks.

Trump said that “Everywhere she has gone, Americans have been touched by her sincerity, moved by her grace, and lifted by her love.” The president continued, “Melania, your care and compassion for our nation’s children — and I have to say this, and I say it to you all the time — inspires us all.”

The president signed the proclamation and gave Melania the pen.

The two embraced once again. At this point, a hot mic caught Trump in all but a whisper saying to Melania “Thank you sweetheart. Congratulations honey.” The two kissed and Trump motioned toward the Oval Office saying, “Do you want to go with me?”

Melania nodded and the two walked away from the event holding hands. Trump could be heard saying, “Great job honey,” as the two stepped out of the public eye.

WATCH: