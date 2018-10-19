Wisconsin Badgers Drop New Basketball Video. Is It Time For The Season To Start Yet?

The Wisconsin Badgers latest ‘For the Culture’ basketball video was recently released, and it is awesome.

Before everybody jumps down my throat here, I’m well aware it’s the middle of football season. Despite what the haters and critics might want you to believe, I’m not an idiot.

Having said all of that, it’s never too early to get a little basketball juice flowing in our veins. That’s what this series is all about. It’s about getting the fans hyped for our bounce back season. (RELATED: The Wisconsin Badgers Have To Take The Next Step As An Athletic Program. Here’s Why)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Wisconsin Basketball (@badgermbb) on Oct 11, 2018 at 6:13am PDT

Would I prefer watching basketball over football right now? Obviously not, but I have this revolutionary idea we can do both at the same time.

Plus, this video saga is just way too damn cool to pass up. Check out the latest one below.

“You’re one of the youngest teams to play here in 20 years. “The bad part about it, we had to go through some growing pains. “The good part about it is look out, because we’re all back.” For the Culture: Offseason Workouts pic.twitter.com/3zhI1MRjXD — Wisconsin Basketball (@BadgerMBB) October 17, 2018

We had a very rough year last season. It was by far the roughest of my lifetime. However, you’re foolish to be sleeping on us now.

Mark it down. The Badgers are heading back to the tournament. I guarantee it.

Follow David Hookstead on Twitter