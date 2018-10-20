CNN’s Chris Cuomo Invites Rep Gianforte To Bodyslam Him Next

CNN’s Chris Cuomo issued a direct challenge to Montana Republican Rep. Greg Gianforte, inviting him to “come bodyslam me as well” during a segment of “Chris Cuomo Primetime” on Friday.

Cuomo began the segment by attacking President Donald Trump, who praised Gianforte at a Montana rally earlier in the week.

“‘He’s my guy, because he’s so tough!'” Cuomo quoted, adding, “And the crowd roared, much like I expect the Romans would roar when the lions mauled someone in the arena.” (RELATED: CNN Commentator Labels Chris Cuomo As Part Of The Left)

He then turned his criticism on Gianforte, who pleaded guilty to assaulting Guardian reporter Ben Jacobs, saying, “Everything that Gianforte did was weak. He attacked someone who wasn’t a threat, was at every disadvantage. Gianforte showed no control, no confidence, no respect for his office, or his constituents, or the law.”

“He is weak,” Cuomo concluded. “And if he doesn’t like it he can come bodyslam me as well. I welcome it.”

