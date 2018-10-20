OPINION: Hypocrisy Alert — Hollywood #Resistance Implicated In Clinton Scandal

Reeling from the Kavanaugh nomination, Hollywood’s anti-Trump #Resistance has no end in sight.

Comedian Kathy Griffin described Judge Kavanaugh’s confirmation as a “terrible day in American history.” Actress Alyssa Milano ranted about “special interest powers,” while the famous Los Angeles street artist Plastic Jesus claimed, “Trump should be jailed for his corruption.”

“Real Time” host Bill Maher, meanwhile, put it as only he could: “Trump likes to say, ‘the system’s rigged.’ Yeah, it’s rigged — you’re president.”

From the desperate to the downright absurd, Hollywood liberals will grasp for anything — literally, anything — to undermine the Trump agenda. The delusion of Hollywood liberals, who overwhelmingly backed Hillary Clinton in 2016, only pales in comparison to their hypocrisy.

These same anti-Trumpers turned a blind eye to Bill Clinton’s sexual transgressions and shady Clinton Foundation donations and the Uranium One deal and Emailgate — among countless other Clinton scandals. And don’t expect them to criticize Hillary’s most outrageous statements, including this week’s doozy that Democrats “cannot be civil” with Republicans anymore.

The same people who lament a “rigged system” have nothing to say about the Clinton machine that has spent decades exploiting the political process for personal gain.

Just this week, the Clintons announced an international speaking tour to share their thoughts about the 2016 election — or, as the tour’s promoters described it, one of America’s “most controversial” presidential elections.

In typical Clinton fashion, tickets for the tour will run as high as $745 a pop. At that price tag, you can expect plenty of Hollywood liberals to attend and then complain about Republican “special interests” on social media right after.

Before throwing stones from a glass house, anti-Trump celebrities could use a long, hard look at the mirror. The Clinton machine is currently implicated in an $84 million campaign finance scandal, which also happens to implicate dozens of liberal mega-donors based right here in Southern California.

Last year, the Committee to Defend the President filed a complaint with the Federal Election Commission, detailing an elaborate money laundering scheme to steer massively excessive straw man contributions to Clinton’s 2016 campaign. In what amounts to the largest campaign finance scandal in U.S. history, the Hillary Victory Fund, Democratic National Committee, and dozens of Democratic state parties collaborated to steer $84 million in illegal donations to the Clinton campaign.

Many of the contributions came from Hollywood in the form of six-figure checks. The donors include the likes of director Steven Spielberg, actor George Clooney, “Family Guy” creator Seth MacFarlane, Napster founder Sean Parker and Disney executive Bob Iger, among many others.

That’s right: Many of Hollywood’s acclaimed household names are now implicated in the largest campaign finance scandal known to American politics.

For perspective, conservative commentator D’Souza was prosecuted and convicted in 2012 for orchestrating a straw man contribution scheme on behalf of a New York political candidate. He was sentenced to eight months in a community confinement center and five years of probation.

Yet that scheme involved only $20,000 — just about 4,200 times less money than the Clinton machine accepted from donors in Hollywood and beyond.

Has the mainstream media — the same mainstream media that vilified D’Souza — covered the Clinton scandal? Of course not. Have Democratic officials spoken out against the Clinton machine? You guessed it: No.

But Hollywood’s silence is the most deafening, given celebrity activists’ fame-seeking displays of anti-Trumpism. Trump critics like MacFarlane routinely scapegoat “billionaires” for our problems, only to find themselves embroiled in an $84 million money laundering scheme orchestrated by the 1 percent (them).

Remember that the next time you hear a Hollywood liberal complain about President Trump. The same people who bemoan his presidency were ready to break the law to elect Hillary Clinton, the most corrupt political candidate in America’s history. They don’t care about a “rigged” system; they regret not rigging it enough to win.

If you don’t believe me, just check out the front row at her next speech—if you can afford a ticket.

Host of The Hollywood Conservative, Amanda Head is a spokeswoman for the Committee to Defend the President.