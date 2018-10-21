April Ryan Says US ‘Not Safe’ For Journalists

Your first name

Journalist April Ryan made the claim that the United States is not safe for journalists during a discussion of a Washington Post columnist who was killed in Turkey.

The remarks came during a discussion on the murder of Jamal Khashoggi at Politicon Sunday evening and featured Axios’s Jonathan Swan and Breitbart’s Alex Marlow.

“It’s infinitely safer here [in the US] for a journalist,” said Swan. (RELATED: Jamal Khashoggi Is Dead, Saudi State Media Is Reporting)

“It’s not safe here for journalists,” replied Ryan, leading Swan to ask “You don’t think it’s safer here than Saudi Arabia or Turkey?”

Marlow then mocked Ryan’s comments by saying she was “a character of Breitbart,” which sparked a fierce back-and-forth between the two.

Politicon is an annual convention in Los Angeles featuring various journalists, pundits, and politicians. The event took place Saturday and Sunday.

Follow Joe on Twitter.