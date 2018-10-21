Former Clinton Aide Justifies People Heckling McConnell

Former Hillary Clinton aide Philippe Reines on Sunday justified Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell getting heckled in a restaurant because he was able to keep Merrick Garland off the Supreme Court.

McConnell and his wife were greeted by protesters while they were at Louisville’s Havana Rumba on Friday night.

“Mitch McConnell is a pretty stoic guy. Just the notion, when you said Mitch McConnell and TMZ I had to do a double take. I think he’s sitting there and he’s thinking a couple things, first of all, ‘I have capital police that are ten feet away,’ two, he’s thinking, ‘I got my wife Elaine who is better than the capitol police,’ three, he’s thinking, ‘Merrick Garland verse my leftovers,'” Reines said during an appearance on MSNBC Sunday morning. (RELATED: Hillary Aide: She Could Run A Third Time)

“He’s getting away with murder and net/net I think he thinks this is the worst he gets that’s fine, but this is such a made-up problem. Again, it is like professor Butler said, it is the first Amendment and there is a difference and it goes to something Dr. Greer said, people are doing this because there is no other opportunity or no other oversight,” he continued.

“The Republican Congress has basically pledged fealty to Donald Trump. People are doing these things because it’s all that’s left. What are they doing? They’re denying Sarah Sanders her supper,” Reines stated. “They’re serenading Kirstjen Nielsen in a Mexican restaurant. They’re heckling Stephen Miller just for being Stephen Miller.”

McConnell is the latest conservative to be heckled while in public.

