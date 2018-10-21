Poll: Trump Approval Rating At All-Time High

President Trump’s approval rating is at an all-time high ahead of the midterm elections, according to the latest national NBC/Wall Street Journal poll.

The poll, released Sunday, shows 47 percent of registered voters approve and 49 percent disapprove of Trump’s job in office. The approval rating is Trump’s highest yet as president, up from 44 percent last month, and is now higher than President Obama’s was before the 2010 midterm election.

The NBC/WSJ poll also found 50 percent of likely voters prefer that Democrats control Congress after the November elections, while 41 percent prefer that Republicans stay in control. Republicans are leading on the economy with 43 percent of registered voters saying the GOP better handles the economy versus 28 percent who favor the Democrats.

Republicans also lead on trade, handling the Supreme Court nomination process, and changing how Washington works, while Democrats are leading on health care, immigration, looking out for the middle class, and looking out for the interests of women.

The poll noted “unprecedented enthusiasm” for both parties, with 65 percent of registered voters saying they have high interest in the upcoming election, which is the largest percentage for a midterm electorate since 2006 in the NBC/Wall Street Journal poll.