Alec Baldwin’s Latest Show Is Tanking Miserably. Here Are The Most Recent Ratings

Alec Baldwin’s latest entertainment adventure isn’t nearly as popular as some executives originally bet.

“The Alec Baldwin Show,” which airs Sundays at 10 p.m. on ABC, suffered abysmal ratings for the second week in a row. It brought in a 0.4 rating among adults ages 18-49, bringing in a total of 2.19 million viewers, according to The Hollywood Reporter. Last week’s premiere brought in an even worse 0.3 rating with only 2.07 million viewers. (RELATED: ‘Thursday Night Football’ Ratings Are Out. Here’s How Many People Watched The Game)

Baldwin’s show was up against some pretty stiff competition. “Sunday Night Football” brought in a massive 11.0 household rating among ages 18-49. Still, “The Alec Baldwin Show” featured a conversation with Kim Kardashian, who said some pretty interesting things about her pro-Trump husband, Kanye West.

“I grew up in a household where Bruce, who was my stepdad, had one political view and maybe my real dad had a different political view, or my mom, and we would just always talk about it and be really open about it, and it was always OK to have different views,” she explained of her newly partisan household.

She also explained how Kanye’s need for privacy has improved her life, which is perhaps the most shocking part of the interview:

And if this scene wasn’t compelling enough to keep your attention for even 40 seconds, you probably understand why the show is doing so poorly.

