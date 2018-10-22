Majority Of Americans Don’t Want Companies And Brands Getting Involved In Politics

Despite constant efforts by corporations to show their social awareness, a new study found Americans would prefer they stay out of politics altogether.

Online retailer OnBuy.com analyzed data provided by Morning Consult and discovered 60 percent of all Americans believe companies and brands should not get involved with cultural or political issues and “stick to what they know.”

The study also found that even with campaigns by corporations to show they are in-touch with liberal causes, only 13 percent of respondents said, “They pay a lot of attention to ethical and political concerns relating to brands.”

Among those who do welcome more companies injecting products into their marketing campaigns, civil rights was “the most favorable hot-button issue by the American public for a company to advocate or support” at 61 percent.

Conservative causes were viewed as the least popular by respondents, with 36 percent saying they wanted more advertisements promoting “stricter policies preventing abortions” or “the campaign of a Republican lawmaker.” (RELATED: Amy Schumer Suggests White NFL Players Who Don’t Kneel Are ‘Complicit’ In Racism)

Yet corporations promoting “the rights of protestors to kneel during the public anthem” only garnered support from 38 percent of respondents and only 32 percent wanted to see more support of Democratic lawmakers.

Interestingly, 24 percent of both Hillary Clinton and President Donald Trump supporters say they had boycotted a company over its perceived political leanings.

Morning Consult polled 2,200 adults in a national sample from July 13-14 of this year. The margin of error was plus or minus two percentage points.

