Here Are The College Football Power Rankings After Week Eight. We Have A New Number One

We had one wild weekend of college football, and that means it’s time for some new power rankings.

This week, I have pulled the trigger on firing a new team into the top spot after Ohio State’s shocking loss to Purdue. Let’s jump right in. (RELATED: Here Are The College Football Power Rankings After Week Seven. Number Four Will Stun You)

1) Alabama

The Crimson Tide are officially locked into the top spot. They knocked the Buckeyes out of here, and are sitting nice and safe at number one. They play LSU in two weeks, and that game should be incredible.

2) Clemson

The Tigers are taking care of business in an impressive fashion, and blew out NC State this past weekend. Their road to the playoff should be incredibly easy.

3) LSU

How about this? Who would have ever guessed the Tigers and Coach O would be having the season they are? They’re just rolling through teams, and their only loss was to a good Florida team. Again, the game against Alabama should be one for the ages.

4) Michigan

The Wolverines aren’t playing games out here. They’re coming for wins, and they proved that when they thoroughly dominated Michigan State. Can Shea Patterson and company win the Big Ten? It’s certainly within their reach at this point.

5) Notre Dame

The Fighting Irish have exceeded all expectations so far this season, and don’t have anybody left on the schedule who should be able to beat them. They’re rolling, and an undefeated regular season is a very real possibility.

Honorable mention: Texas, Oklahoma, Georgia, Florida, UCF, Kentucky and Ohio State

P.S.: Everybody claims I hate the SEC, but I just put two of their teams in the top three. Props to me for being so unbiased.

