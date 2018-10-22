Our College Football Gambling Picks Got Throttled. Let’s Survey The Damage

I think it’s safe to say we didn’t have an outstanding weekend of college football gambling.

We entered the week 18-16-1, and it's good that we had a little breathing room because things didn't go well.

For those who might have forgotten, here were the picks:

Wisconsin vs. Illinois (+25.5): LOSS

Michigan (-7) vs. Michigan State: LOSS

Oklahoma (-8) vs. TCU: LOSS

Iowa (-9) vs. Maryland: WIN

Washington vs. Colorado (+16.5): WIN

Now, we’re sitting at 20-19-1. Not great. Not great at all, my friends.

Wisconsin finally decided they wanted to start playing dominating football the one week I pick them to not cover. Where the hell is my luck these days?

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Wisconsin Football (@badgerfootball) on Oct 22, 2018 at 6:59am PDT

The good news is that in any fight, it’s the man who is willing to take a licking and keep fighting who is going to win. Shoutout to Al Pacino for the inspiration.

That’s where we are right now, ladies and gentlemen. We just took an absolute beating. We were two games away from being completely skunked. It doesn’t get much worse.

Now, we can either fight forward as we accept the losses. Or, we can just allow ourselves to get repeatedly killed.

Trust me, we’re going to bounce back. You can take that to the bank.

