George Lopez Jokes He’s Now Trump’s ‘Type Of Guy’ After Hooters Altercation [VIDEO]

George Lopez didn’t want to talk about the scuffle he got into at a Hooters with a guy — but joked that because of it, he’s President Donald Trump’s “type of guy.”

“Well, I don’t think I’m going to tell TMZ that,” the 57-year-old comedian responded Sunday when asked if he thought the guy had been “bothering” or “attacking” him. “But I would say that according to Trump, you know to body-slam somebody, I’m his type of guy.” (RELATED: George Lopez: Trump Should ‘Deport The Police’ To ‘Make The Streets Safer’)

The comments came after the outlet caught up with Lopez and tried to get him to talk about the situation at a Hooters in New Mexico when the comedian was caught on video grabbing a guy by the neck after the patron allegedly made a Trump reference.

The Hooters visitor has since told the outlet that he was just jokingwith the comedian and trying to ease the situation. Lopez had appeared to get agitated with the man, who said he had just asked to take a picture with him.

As previously reported, the man claimed that Lopez grabbed his phone and started to take video of his own crotch, but never pushed record. The visitor said he eventually did get his phone back and that’s when he went and tried calm things down, saying, “On the count of three, say Make America Great Again,” in an effort to make the actor smile.

Last week at a rally in Montana, Trump praised Congressmen Greg Gianforte — who recently pleaded guilty to body-slamming a journalist

“Any guy that can do a body-slam he’s my kind of guy,” Trump said. “I shouldn’t say that –there’s nothing to be embarrassed about. So I was in Rome with a lot of the leaders from other countries talking about all sorts of things and I heard about it. And we endorsed Greg very early but I had heard he body-slammed a reporter.”

“And he was way up, and I said this was like the day of the election, or just before, and I said oh, this is terrible he’s going to lose the election, then I said, ‘well wait a minute, I know Montana pretty well, I think it might help him,’ and it did,” he added.