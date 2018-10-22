This Insane Performance Of The National Anthem Is Going Viral And We Think We Know Why [WATCH]

Just when you thought the national anthem was one of the most divisive issues in American sports, a story like this one pops up.

A reinterpreted version of the national anthem has been going viral after it was performed before the University Of Hawaii game on Saturday.

The song, performed by Hawaiian singer Willie K. at Aloha Stadium ahead of the matchup between Hawaii and the University of Nevada, Reno, was completely reimagined using a ukulele and a different melody. (RELATED: DEBATE: Should ESPN Air The National Anthem Before NFL Games? [WATCH])

It’s been described as “gorgeous,” “beautiful,” and “a national treasure.” Theres no doubt it’s one of the prettiest, most original versions of the anthem I’ve ever heard.

Since it was posted to Twitter on Saturday, the video has received more than a million views.

Watch it below:

I can assure you you have never seen the Star-Spangled Banner performed like this before. pic.twitter.com/Rc8eO9uPid — Timothy Burke (@bubbaprog) October 21, 2018

Even Twitter users who claimed they were against revamping the anthem said they loved it.

Even cooler … Willie K. has been battling lung cancer and was still somehow able to manage a chilling performance like this. The Hawaiian native received his final chemotherapy treatment in April but is still undergoing procedures to help strengthen his immune system.

Fans began raising money on GoFundMe in February to help him pay for his medical bills, accumulating roughly $80,000 so far. No doubt his most recent performance helped gain him even more exposure — donations have poured in over the past two days.

Talk about a feel good story.

