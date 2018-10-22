Jacksonville Jaguars Reveal Their Starting Quarterback. Fans Might Not Be Too Happy

The Jacksonville Jaguars are sticking with Blake Bortles as their starting quarterback.

Bortles was benched against the Texans Sunday, but he apparently won’t be losing his job permanently. According to Adam Schefter, coach Doug Marrone will stick with the UCF product under center.

Statement from Jaguars Head Coach Doug Marrone: “I spoke to both quarterbacks this afternoon and told them that Blake will be our team’s starting quarterback. I believe this gives us the best opportunity to win.” — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) October 22, 2018

Jaguars’ QB Cody Kessler will get reps this week with Jacksonville’s starting offense, and Blake Bortles will be on “a short leash”, but he will retain his starting job Sunday against the Philadephia Eagles. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) October 22, 2018

The Jaguars have been wildly disappointing this season. They were a couple plays away from the Super Bowl last season, and now don’t even have a winning record. Bortles‘ lackluster play is certainly a part of that.(RELATED: NFL QB Has An All-Time Great Line When Asked About His Coach’s Decision)

I don’t think anybody ever expected Bortles to be Peyton Manning 2.0, but he simply needs to elevate his play. There’s no reason for a guy getting the kind of money he is to not be able to play better. It’s really that simple.

Personally, I enjoy Bortles. Seems like a legit guy, but I’m not sure how much longer fans are going to tolerate not winning. It’s really that simple.

