Ohio State Football Player Shares Absurd Twitter Message From Fan Following Shocking Loss

Ohio State offensive lineman Branden Bowen shared a crazy message he received from a fan after the team got blown out against Purdue.

The junior lineman showed a message laced with profanity and talked about Bowen’s family getting taken out of the “hood.” The Twitter user also demanded Bowen “win me a title you p*ssy.”

Just a sneak peak at what we deal with after a loss. And I was just at home sitting on my couch pic.twitter.com/5Zzp2r5EnR — Branden Bowen (@BrandenBowen) October 21, 2018

Friendly “Yearly PSA” that we’re 18-23 years old — Branden Bowen (@BrandenBowen) October 21, 2018

What is wrong with some people? As somebody who has worked in pro sports, it’s unfortunate but we’ve all seen this garbage before. Some fans just don’t understand boundaries or what’s appropriate.

If you’re a full-grown man messaging a young guy after a loss, then you’re 100-percent the problem. There is never a reason to rip into an athlete in this fashion if you’re not their coach or parent. (RELATED: The Latest AP College Football Poll Is Here. Number Two Might Have Your Head Spinning)

Bowen and the rest of OSU don’t owe some random social media troll the time of day. There’s a reason they’re playing major college football while this idiot is sitting on his computer sending idiotic messages.

Bowen seems to be handling this in stride, which is a good sign. As for the clown who sent it to him, I hope he pulls his head out of the dirt sooner than later.

