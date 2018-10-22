Oklahoma State’s Jerseys Honoring Barry Sanders Are Incredible [PHOTOS]

Oklahoma State will have special football uniforms this weekend when they play Texas.

The Cowboys will wear awesome throwback uniforms to honor the 30 year anniversary of Barry Sanders Heisman winning season for OSU.

In terms of football uniforms, these are right up there with the best you’ve ever seen. Take a look below.

It’s the 30th anniversary of Barry Sanders’ Heisman-winning season, so @CowboyFB is donning these throwbacks vs. Texas this weekend. pic.twitter.com/vIm0s0X5Ja — ESPN CollegeFootball (@ESPNCFB) October 22, 2018

Like I said, it doesn’t get much fresher than this.

For those who don’t know, Barry Sanders had one of the greatest seasons in the history of college football back in 1988. He rushed for more than 2,850 yards and scored 42 touchdowns. The man was unstoppable. (RELATED: One Graphic Shows How Absurdly Dominate Barry Sanders Was In College)

He was a one-man show on the gridiron, and defenses were terrified of him getting anywhere near the ball. Honestly, I’m not sure we’ll ever see another season like it again.

With these uniforms on, I might just have to take the Cowboys by about a billion. Texas is great, but I’m not sure they’re any match for a little Barry Sanders magic.

