The Latest Instant Pot Is A 10-In-1 Pressure Cooker, And It Is $60 Off

By now, you must know that we at the Daily Dealer are always following the price of the Instant Pot, the 7-in-1 pressure cooker that has taken the cooking world by storm these past three years. Well, Instant Pot has outdone itself again – there is a new version the “Instant Pot Ultra.” Instead of a 7-in-1 pressure cooker (or a 9-in-1 pressure cooker like the Instant Pot Duo Plus), the Instant Pot Ultra is a 10-in-1 pressure cooker. In addition to the original Instant Pot functions, the Instant Pot Ultra has new cooking programs like cake, egg and sterilize. In total, it promises to “replace 10 common kitchen appliances: pressure cooker, slow cooker, rice/porridge cooker, yogurt maker, cake maker, egg cooker, sauté/searing, steamer, warmer, and sterilizer.”

Today only, the 8-quart version is $60 off:

Instant Pot Ultra 8 Qt 10-in-1 Multi- Use Programmable Pressure Cooker, Slow Cooker, Rice Cooker, Yogurt Maker, Cake Maker, Egg Cooker, Sauté, Steamer, Warmer, and Sterilizer on sale for $119.95

If you decide to get a new Instant Pot, you are going to need to know what to do with it. Check out our list of the best Instant Pot recipe cookbooks to get you started.

