President Trump: Only Way The Media Will Investigate Hillary, Nominate Her To Supreme Court

President Trump jokingly suggested during a Texas rally on Monday that the only way to convince the media to dig into Hillary Clinton would be for him to nominate her to the Supreme Court.

Trump’s joke was in response to the intense scrutiny Justice Brett Kavanaugh faced from the media during his confirmation process, during which the media published multiple unconfirmed allegations of sexual misconduct against him. (RELATED: Three Different NBC News Stories On Kavanaugh Face Accuracy Issues)

He was also referencing the server scandal that plagued Clinton during her presidential campaign.

WATCH:

“If you want the fake news media to finally investigate, by the way, by the way …,” the president said, pausing for a “CNN sucks” chant. “Don’t worry, I don’t like them either. But look at this. Look. Just look. Here we are. We are doing a rally for Ted. It’s great. We have a lot of people. Look how many media — this is like the Academy Awards which actually has gone down the tubes. I think we do much better. Look how many. Look at them.”

“Do you recognize many of those happy faces back there? I know every one of them. I know every one of them, and 15 percent of them are great,” he said. “Every one of them. I know every one,” he continued.

“But if you want the fake news to finally investigate Hillary Clinton, we will just have …” Trump added. “I didn’t do it. I didn’t do it! I didn’t do it! So if you want them to investigate, we will just have to nominate Hillary Clinton to the United States Supreme Court. How do you like that idea?”

The president followed up, “Let’s see how she does. If Judge Kavanaugh had to go through what he went through. He is a fine man. Can you imagine Hillary up there? That would take three to four years of questions.”

Trump was in Texas rallying on behalf of Senator Ted Cruz. He is facing Democratic challenger Rep. Beto O’Rourke. They were previously close in the polls, but Cruz has since pulled away from O’Rourke with the election only about two weeks away.

