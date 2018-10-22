President Trump Heaps Praise On Cornyn For Pressing Feinstein On How Dr. Ford’s Letter Leaked

President Trump praised Senator John Cornyn at a Texas rally on Monday for his willingness to challenge Democratic Sen. Diann Feinstein during the confirmation hearings for Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh. Cornyn accused Sen. Feinstein of leaking Dr. Christine Ford’s letter alleging Brett Kavanaugh sexually assaulted her when both were in high school.

During Kavanaugh’s testimony, Cornyn directed questions towards Feinstein, asking how the media could’ve found out about the allegations when only she, a member of the House and Ford knew about them. (RELATED: Sen. Cornyn Goes After Sen. Feinstein Over Ford’s Allegations Being Leaked To The Media)

WATCH:

“[Sen. Cornyn] is always fighting for you and he was the one that asked Dianne Feinstein, did you leak? Remember? So, he was the one. He looks over to her, remember, to her during the hearings, those horrible hearings where they were so nasty and horrible to a great gentleman who will go down as one of our greatest Supreme Court Justices ever,” the president said.

Trump continued, “He goes out and he goes, he is on the committee, and he goes, did you leak? And she went ‘oh what, no, no! Wait a minute, let me check. Did we leak? No, we didn’t leak!’ That was the worst body language. She was so guilty of leaking. She leaked! John Cornyn was great during the hearings.”

“You know it was a surprise. You surprised her, right? She didn’t know what the hell happened, John. You surprised her with that beautiful Texas accent. Thank you, John. Great job. Always a great job. Not just there. Always a great job,” he added.

Trump was rallying in Houston, Texas on behalf of Senator Ted Cruz, who will face Democratic challenger Rep. Beto O’Rourke in November. They were previously close in the polls, but Cruz has since pulled away from O’Rourke with the election only about two weeks away.

