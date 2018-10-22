Gal Gadot’s ‘Wonder Woman’ Sequel Gets Hit With Some Bad News. Here’s What Happened

The highly-anticipated “Wonder Woman” sequel won’t be released now until 2020.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, “Wonder Woman 1984” had been slated to hit theaters November 1, 2019. However, Gadot tweeted Monday that it was being moved back until the summer of 2020. No reason was given for the change other than the current “landscape” was different. (RELATED: Celebrate Gal Gadot’s Birthday With Some Of Her Most Stunning Shots [SLIDESHOW])

Super excited to announce that, thanks to the changing landscape, we are able to put Wonder Woman back to its rightful home. June 5, 2020. Be there or be square!!! pic.twitter.com/Wj8ORUQLdg — Gal Gadot (@GalGadot) October 22, 2018

I know there’s a lot of hardos out there who want to pretend the first “Wonder Woman” film wasn’t excellent, but we all know it was. That’s simply an undeniable fact. (SLIDESHOW: These Women On Instagram Hate Wearing Clothes)

I can’t wait to see what we get in the next movie. Something tells me that with Chris Pine returning, we should be in for one hell of a fun ride.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Gal Gadot (@gal_gadot) on Oct 22, 2018 at 11:19am PDT

Does it suck we have to wait another year? It certainly does, and it’s not great news to hear. However, this hopefully means “Wonder Woman 1984” is even better when it finally hits theaters in June 2020.

Follow David Hookstead on Twitter