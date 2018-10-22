‘The Uproarious Laughter’: Yale Law School Entrance Reportedly Spray-Painted With Ford Quote

Your first name

A quote from Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh’s accuser Christine Blasey Ford was reportedly spray-painted on the front of Yale Law School’s entrance and removed Monday.

Entrance to the Yale Law School this morning pic.twitter.com/vRIlGyKRsT — Laurel Raymond (@RayOfLaurel) October 22, 2018

“Indelible in the hippocampus is the laughter, the uproarious laughter…” was written at the entrance, according to a picture tweeted on Monday morning by Yale Law student Laurel Raymond. (RELATED: Harvard Students File Title IX Complaints To Keep Kavanaugh Off Campus)

The sprayed quote is part of the following phrase by Ford when she testified against Kavanaugh on Sept. 27:

“Indelible in the hippocampus is the laughter, the uproarious laughter between the two and they’re having fun at my expense,” Ford said.

Ford was referring to laughter from Kavanaugh and his friend, Mark Judge, after they allegedly assaulted her.

The entrance appeared to be cleaned up, a picture tweeted at Monday afternoon by Tom Jawetz showed.

Entrance to the Yale Law School this afternoon pic.twitter.com/7fONRFWByS — Tom Jawetz (@TomJawetz) October 22, 2018

Ford accused Kavanaugh of forcing himself onto her at a party when the two were in high school. She was one of three women to accuse Kavanaugh of sexual assault.

Some Yale students held sit-ins at the school while others traveled to Washington D.C., to protest Kavanaugh on Sept. 24 after Deborah Ramirez, the second accuser, came forward.

Kavanaugh was confirmed to the Supreme Court with a 50-48 vote on Oct. 6.

Yale Law did not immediately respond to The Daily Caller News Foundation’s request for comment.

Follow Neetu on Twitter

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.