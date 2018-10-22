Waitress Gets $10,000 Tip From World’s Smoothest YouTube Star

A female waitress working at a college bar in North Carolina may not have won the mega millions this week, but she came pretty close.

Alaina Custer, a waitress who works at Sup Dogs in Greenville, North Carolina, was on staff this weekend when Youtube star Mr. Beast walked in for a water. (RELATED: Man Grabs Waitress’s Backside. She Retaliates With An NFL-Level Tackle [VIDEO])

Mr. Beast — born Jimmy D. Donaldson — left a stack of $10,000 with a note that read, “Thanks for the delicious water.” His team filmed Custer’s reaction, which will almost certainly go viral, given his massive Youtube following.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by – Snapchat: SupDogsSnaps (@supdogsrestaurant) on Oct 19, 2018 at 5:16pm PDT

Mr. Beast has nearly 9 million subscribers on his Youtube page and likely isn’t hurting for money.

“I literally didn’t think it was real,” Custer told the News And Observer. “I picked it up and it was a giant stack of hundreds. I was shaking and just kept asking Bret, ‘What is this?’ I thought someone was playing a joke on me.”

“Good people are still doing good things these days,” Mr. Beast reportedly told the bar owner.

Custer split the tip up among her coworkers, which was a welcome gift since some of them are in real need.

“I was so blessed to have that money. We got to all split it up, which will help a lot of people,” she told the New York Post.

Talk about a feel-good story.

