Marine Archaeologists Find 2,400-Year-Old Shipwreck

A 2,400-year-old Greek trading vessel was found at the bottom of the Black Sea, researchers announced after searching the area for the last three years.

A team of marine archaeologists, scientists, and surveyors from The Black Sea Maritime Archaeology Project from the University of Southampton found the wreck off the Bulgarian coast. They believe the ship could be the oldest intact shipwreck in the world, according to USA Today. (RELATED: Archaeologists Find Books Pirates May Have Read At Sea)

The Black Sea MAP says the oxygen-free conditions at a depth of 1.2 miles allowed the ship’s components to be preserved. The ship’s rudder, rowing benches, and cargo all remain intact. (RELATED: Revolutionary War-Era Ship Uncovered In Maine)

“It’s like an other world. It’s when the ROV [remote operated vehicle] drops down through the water column and you see this ship appear in the light at the bottom so perfectly preserved it feels like you step back in timem” Helen Farr, an expedition member, told the BBC. (RELATED: Robot Finds $17 Billion Worth Of Treasure Trapped Inside Shipwreck)

The team still does not know what was contained within the ship’s cargo hold and said they would need more funding to return to the wreck site.

“Normally we find amphorae (wine vases) and can guess where it’s come from, but with this it’s still in the hold. As archaeologists we’re interested in what it can tell us about technology, trade and movements in the area,” Farr said.

The company had previously discovered 67 other shipwrecks including a 17th century Cossack raiding fleet and Roman trading vessels with amphorae.

