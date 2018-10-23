Buffalo’s Football Team Pulls Of Incredibly Embarrassing Move. Is It Time To Shut The Program Down?

The Buffalo Bulls’ football team apparently needs the public’s help in funding its new exercise equipment.

The program started a crowdfunding movement to buy new equipment for the squad. So far, they’ve only raised a couple hundred dollars of their $5,000 goal. That’s pretty pitiful. The description reads in part:

We are looking to raise money for a great addition to our weight room. We would like to purchase a machine called the Jacobs Ladder. Buffalo doesn’t have the friendliest weather to run outside all the time, so we are trying to accommodate for that. This machine will give our players a unique option to get the same kind of conditioning as running would. It’s designed for a total body workout that would challenge our players and help them improve. No longer would our players have to stress about finding a place to do cardio on their own in the winter.

This is so embarrassing that I don’t even know where to begin. Could you ever imagine in a million years Nick Saban and the Alabama Crimson Tide needing to ask for $5,000 in order to buy new equipment? The answer to that question is obvious and overwhelming. (RELATED: The Latest AP College Football Poll Is Here. Number Two Might Have Your Head Spinning)

I get the fact the Buffalo Bulls are a small program. I really do. I understand how college football works. Some programs simply have more money than others. However, that doesn’t mean a division one football program should ever be in this position.

There’s no question any division one football, whether they’re Power Five or not, should have $5,000 on hand in order to buy workout equipment.

I honestly thought this was a joke when I stumbled upon it. This couldn’t possibly be real, right? Well, it turns out it’s very real, and that’s just sad.

Embarrassing on every level, my friends.

