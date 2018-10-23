Canadian Rapper Dies After Plummeting To His Death In Terrifying Plane Crash [VIDEO]

Canadian rapper Jon James died in a harrowing plane crash this week while he was performing a stunt on the wing of a plane.

Jon James, real name Jon James McMurray, was doing a choreographed stunt while dangling from the wing of a Cessna when it started to spiral downward. (RELATED: BREAKING: Star Musician Is Stranded Mid-Air On A Private Jet After Both Wheels Blew Off)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jon James (@jonjames) on Jun 23, 2018 at 2:40pm PDT

He was wearing a parachute but did not have time to deploy it as the plane gained speed and hurdled to the ground.

Here’s one of the last videos the rapper had posted to his Instagram, preparing for the video just days before his death:

A statement from Jon James’ team reads:

His final act included performing an airplane stunt that included rapping while walking on the wing. He had trained intensely for this stunt; however, as Jon got further out onto the wing of the plane, it caused the small Cessna to go into a downward spiral that the pilot couldn’t correct. Jon held onto the wing until it was too late, and by the time he let go, he didn’t have time to pull his chute. He impacted and died instantly.

Somehow, the pilot of the plane regained control and landed it safely without additional casualties.

McMurray’s body was found in a nearby field by a farmer. Police are still investigating the circumstances of the incident.

Jon James is survived by his 26-year-old Playboy model wife, Kali James.

