Canadian Rapper Dies After Plummeting To His Death In Terrifying Plane Crash [VIDEO]
Canadian rapper Jon James died in a harrowing plane crash this week while he was performing a stunt on the wing of a plane.
Jon James, real name Jon James McMurray, was doing a choreographed stunt while dangling from the wing of a Cessna when it started to spiral downward. (RELATED: BREAKING: Star Musician Is Stranded Mid-Air On A Private Jet After Both Wheels Blew Off)
View this post on Instagram
He was wearing a parachute but did not have time to deploy it as the plane gained speed and hurdled to the ground.
Here’s one of the last videos the rapper had posted to his Instagram, preparing for the video just days before his death:
View this post on Instagram
Any day spent with @BushyWayne is bound to be lit af Video featuring: @matechuk111 @jolenevanvugt @sals_adventures @rexleoryan @monsterenergy @bn3thapparel Song: Jon James – “The Man” ft. #RiffRaff Full song dropping later this week! Thanks to @kaliiifornia619 @jodyhighroller @madexforever @thisisadium #Bobbysoul & @shooklook for helping make this song happen. #JonJames #BushyWayne #RexLeo #Bn3th #jolenevanvugt #squamish #skydive #monsterenergy #nitrocircus #basejump #wshh #jodyhighroller #rap #hiphop #rnb #planestunts #stunt #codymatechuk
A statement from Jon James’ team reads:
His final act included performing an airplane stunt that included rapping while walking on the wing. He had trained intensely for this stunt; however, as Jon got further out onto the wing of the plane, it caused the small Cessna to go into a downward spiral that the pilot couldn’t correct. Jon held onto the wing until it was too late, and by the time he let go, he didn’t have time to pull his chute. He impacted and died instantly.
Somehow, the pilot of the plane regained control and landed it safely without additional casualties.
McMurray’s body was found in a nearby field by a farmer. Police are still investigating the circumstances of the incident.
Jon James is survived by his 26-year-old Playboy model wife, Kali James.