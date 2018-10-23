6 Children Die In Viral Outbreak At New Jersey Medical Facility

Six children died at a medical facility in New Jersey after being infected with adenovirus in a mysterious outbreak of the viral infection.

The New Jersey Department of Health (DOH) made an official statement Tuesday, confirming the sad news that six children died at the Wanaque Center for Nursing and Rehabilitation in Haskell, New Jersey.

New Jersey’s DOH confirmed on Twitter a total of 18 cases of adenovirus among pediatric residents at Wanaque Center. The 12 living patients infected with the virus are currently being treated, and the DOH is investigating the viral outbreak, CNN reported.

“This strain of virus tends to cause outbreaks in centers of communal living and has unfortunately led to deaths in several kids with compromised immune systems, New Jersey Department of Health Commissioner Shereef Elnahal tweeted Tuesday. “We take this very seriously. Multiple teams on site inspecting/directly working with staff to ensure proper infection control protocols,” he also tweeted.

The facility will not admit any new patients until the cause of the virus has been identified and neutralized.

Adenoviruses are "common viruses that cause a range of illness," according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The virus can cause anything from sore throat to bronchitis, pneumonia, diarrhea or pink eye.

Those with weak immune systems, respiratory problems, or cardiac trouble are more susceptible to the virus and can become very sick from exposure to the adenovirus, the CDC reported.

