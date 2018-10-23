It’s The Time Of Year To Remember You’re Loser If You Get Offended By Halloween Costumes

Halloween is almost here, and it’s a perfect time to remind people not to waste their energy freaking out over costumes.

There are a few things you can count on every year during the holiday. There will be some great scary movies, lots of pumpkins, lots of candy and there will also, unfortunately, be people complaining about the costumes people wear.

Guess what? This is America. You can wear whatever the hell you want to. I don’t care if you want to be a sexy nurse or dress up as the lead in a mariachi band. Do whatever you want. This is America. This isn’t North Korea. We have the freedom to push the envelope here. I’m not saying that I’d do it, but I don’t control your lives. (SLIDESHOW: These Women On Instagram Hate Wearing Clothes)

Go ahead and look at this list compiled by Business Insider of potentially offensive costumes. It claims a “Sexy Shooter Happy Hour” costume is somehow offensive because it could “draw on exaggerated stereotypes of Mexican culture and could be considered offensive.” Give me a break. I don’t remember anybody complaining when I dressed up as a doctor or veterinarian. Now, you just assume that a sexy bartender is somehow offensive to Mexicans? Seems like that’s not a problem for us. That’s a problem for the people who actually believe that. (SLIDESHOW: 142 Times Josephine Skriver Barely Wore Anything)

The same list even claims going as a pregnant Kylie Jenner is not acceptable. You have to be joking?

People who waste their energy focusing on the costumes of other adults are absolute clowns. Are there some costumes I imagine cross the line? Sure, but that doesn’t mean we need to take things to the extreme and start advocating for not dressing up as a sexy bartender. Last time I checked, my feet were firmly planted in America, and in this country, we celebrate women and booze.

Go out, have fun, dress however you want, drink some beer and have a good time. Let all the losers out there ruin their own nights worried about things that aren’t really problems.

Follow David Hookstead on Twitter