Rachel Maddow Equates Trump’s Voter Fraud Tweet to 1922 KKK Leaflets

MSNBC’s Rachel Maddow claimed Monday night that KKK leaflets dropped over black neighborhoods in Oklahoma City in 1922 were “essentially the 1922 version of the president’s tweet,” about voter fraud.

After listing examples of voter intimidation and threats made in previous elections Maddow stated:

This year, in 2018, we’re seeing the exact same kind of blunt threats over voting, making it seem like you might be in legal jeopardy if you turn out to vote … We’re seeing it online, and this year, it’s not some anonymous donor making these threats. This year, the threat is from the President of the United States.

Maddow’s comments came in referernce to President Trump’s tweet over the weekend, which warned that the government and law enforcement are watcing for voter fraud.

All levels of government and Law Enforcement are watching carefully for VOTER FRAUD, including during EARLY VOTING. Cheat at your own peril. Violators will be subject to maximum penalties, both civil and criminal! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 21, 2018

Maddow continued to make her case that the tweet was voter intimidation, and even linked Trump’s words with a 1922 KKK leaflet distributed over black communities before voting day in Oklahoma City.

“There is a history of this kind of intimidation … around voting in our recent past,” Maddow said before discussing the 1922 incident. “Those leaflets carried a message that was essentially the 1922 version of the president’s tweet. The leaflet said, ‘Do not attempt to vote unless you are legally registered’ … They also had a little illustration next to the text, a guy in a hood with the initials KKK written on the hood.”

“It’s not like we don’t have a rich history of … targeting specific voters and specific communities — that if they dared turned out to vote, they’re going to maybe get themselves in trouble. Maybe the law will come down on them. It’s very threatening. It’s very dangerous. You could find yourself in prison,” Maddow said.