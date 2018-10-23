McConnell Responds To Disruptive Protesters: ‘I Will Not Be Intimidated’

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell responded to the encounter he was faced with Friday night after an individual confronted the Kentucky senator and his wife while they were out to dinner in Louisville.

McConnell wrote an op-ed Tuesday describing the incident. He explained the man in question came into the restaurant from off the street, threw the couple’s leftover food outside and made a scene by hollering at McConnell and his wife, Secretary of Transportation Elaine Chao. The confrontation ended after multiple patrons told the aggressor to leave.

In the article, which was published by The Courier-Journal, McConnell criticized the “extreme left’s playbook” and pledged to continue his important work in the Senate despite the actions carried out by dissenters.

“I’m not sure exactly what in my career suggests I would be easily swayed by such a spectacle,” McConnell wrote. “The reality is simple: I will not be intimidated.” (RELATED: Mitch McConnell Throws Down The Gauntlet: ‘We Will Not Be Intimidated’)

McConnell expressed a similar sentiment on the Senate floor during the confirmation process of Justice Brett Kavanaugh to the Supreme Court. After multiple Republican lawmakers were chased and shouted at by left-wing activists in restaurants, on the way to their cars, in airports and even in the Senate office halls, McConnell said “there’s no chance in the world they’re going to scare us out of doing our duty.”

“I enjoyed my meal in Louisville on Friday night, and I will continue to eat with my friends and family at my favorite Kentucky restaurants,” McConnell continued in the op-ed. “I appreciate those who spoke up against the shameful behavior. We hope other customers weren’t too inconvenienced by the extremist left-wing tantrums.”

Follow Molly @mollyfprince

Send tips to molly@dailycallernewsfoundation.org

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.