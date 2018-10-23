Megyn Kelly Has Now Apologized For Blackface, White Santa and Fat-Shaming

Everyone’s favorite media punching bag, NBC’s Megyn Kelly, stepped in it Tuesday while discussing, of all things, Halloween costumes. We can all breathe easier because the day isn’t even done and she has already apologized.

The Hollywood Reporter is first to report the news of an apology for the “TODAY” Show host’s casual attitude toward dressing up in blackface. Her regret has so far just been an internal sentiment. But one might expect she’ll talk about it on her show Wednesday morning.

Kelly used both the terms “blackface” and “whiteface.” Journalists like lefty Roland Martin and ShareBlue‘s Tommy Christopher, who won’t eat watermelon to show his support of black people, went to town on Kelly for her remarks.

Martin offered to tutor Kelly on blackface.

“Hey @megynkelly. Do you need me to come on your show tomorrow to break down blackface and it’s racist history? I am more than happy to jump on the @Amtrak Acela. Holla at a bruh. Ask @WendyWilliams. I’m good at talking history in sound bites. #BlackVoicesMatter.”

Christopher wrote on Twitter, “Megyn Kelly wonders what the big deal is about blackface.”

“What is racist?” an animated Kelly asked her table-full of guests during her show. “You do get in trouble if you are a white person who puts on blackface for Halloween or a black person who puts on whiteface for Halloween. Like back when I was a kid it was okay if you were dressing up as a character.”

Kelly pointed out that Halloween will be jarring, that people will walk around with fake axes sticking out of their heads.

She also stuck up for Real Housewives’ star Luann de Lesseps for dressing up as Diana Ross and making her face dark. “Who doesn’t love Diana Ross? I don’t know how that got racist on Halloween.”

And then she added the one line she won’t be able to live down: “I can’t keep up with the number of people we are offending by just being normal people.”

Kelly is no stranger to apologizing for sticking her foot in her mouth. Her show has also generally felt like climbing a mountain in flip-flops during a blizzard. Remember when she got all ass-kissy with Alex Jones?

In 2017, she expressed regret for telling her Fox News audience that Santa Claus is white. At a Business Insider‘s conference in Manhattan, she said, “I regret a lot of what I’ve said. I mean you’re going to be on the air several hours a week live television, you’re going to say stupid shit. That’s just the reality you know, so yeah there’s a lot I’d like to go back and say differently.”

On the Santa front, she had been making fun of a Slate piece that suggested “Santa Claus should not be a white man anymore.” On FNC, she said, “And by the way for all you kids watching at home, Santa just is white.”

She was also forced to apologize when she was perceived as fat shaming.

In January, during an interview with “Fit Mom” Maria Kang, she said, “When I was in law school, I was gaining weight, I said to my stepfather, ‘If you see me going into that kitchen one more time, you say, ‘Where you going, fat ass?’ And it works!”

After that remark, which really offended people like ABC “The View” co-host Meghan McCain, she expressed her support for “obese” people.

No doubt Kelly didn’t expect to blow up the internet a week before Halloween.