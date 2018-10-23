Melania Turns Heads In Brown And Blue Leather Jacket At WH Movie Screening [PHOTOS]

Melania Trump turned heads Tuesday when she showed up at the White House movie theater in a brown-and-blue leather jacket and jeans for the screening of “Wonder,” a 2017 film that tells “the incredibly inspiring and heartwarming story of August Pullman, a boy with facial differences,” according to IMBD.

The first lady was all smiles as she waved to the group of 3o sixth graders who were invited to watch the movie at the White House as part of October’s National Bullying Prevention month. (RELATED: Melania Trump’s Plane Turns Around After ‘Mechanical Issue,’ Smoke In Cabin)

She completed the look with loose hair and matching dark blue high heels as she stood with U.S. Secretary of Education Betsy DeVos ahead of the movie and spoke to the kids.

“I’m Melania Trump, the first lady. Welcome to the White House,” FLOTUS shared, according to a White House pool report. “I’m very excited today to have you here to screen an amazing movie.”

In a few of the pictures, kids — from Digital Pioneers Academy in Washington, D.C. — look ready to watch the movie complete with buckets of popcorn.

At one point, one of the students handed Mrs. Trump a package. According to caption from Reuters, inside was a green school uniform shirt from the academy.