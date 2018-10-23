Melania Turns Heads In Brown And Blue Leather Jacket At WH Movie Screening [PHOTOS]
Katie Jerkovich | Entertainment Reporter
Melania Trump turned heads Tuesday when she showed up at the White House movie theater in a brown-and-blue leather jacket and jeans for the screening of “Wonder,” a 2017 film that tells “the incredibly inspiring and heartwarming story of August Pullman, a boy with facial differences,” according to IMBD.
US First Lady Melania Trump waves as she arrives with US Secretary of Education Betsy DeVos (2nd L) to welcome thirty local sixth-grade students to the White House in Washington, DC, on October 23, 2018, for a screening of the movie (Photo credit: JIM WATSON/AFP/Getty Images)
U.S. first lady Melania Trump waves as she enter the White House movie theater to host 30 sixth-grade students from Digital Pioneers Academy for a screening of the motion picture ‘Wonder’ October 23, 2018 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)
US First Lady Melania Trump (C) shakes hands with a student as she and US Secretary of Education Betsy DeVos (R) welcome thirty local sixth-grade students to the White House in Washington, DC, on October 23, 2018, for a screening of the movie “Wonder” to celebrate October’s National Bullying Prevention Month. (Photo credit: JIM WATSON/AFP/Getty Images)
US First Lady Melania Trump (R) and US Secretary of Education Betsy DeVos (L) welcome thirty local sixth-grade students to the White House in Washington, DC, on October 23, 2018, for a screening of the movie “Wonder.” (Photo credit: JIM WATSON/AFP/Getty Images)
She completed the look with loose hair and matching dark blue high heels as she stood with U.S. Secretary of Education Betsy DeVos ahead of the movie and spoke to the kids.
“I’m Melania Trump, the first lady. Welcome to the White House,” FLOTUS shared, according to a White House pool report. “I’m very excited today to have you here to screen an amazing movie.”
U.S. first lady Melania Trump (R) and Education Secretary Betsy DeVos host 30 sixth-grade students from Digital Pioneers Academy for a screening of the motion picture ‘Wonder’ in the White House movie theater October 23, 2018 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)
Thirty sixth-grade students from Digital Pioneers Academy wait for the arrival of U.S. first lady Melania Trump for a screening of the motion picture ‘Wonder’ in the White House movie theater October 23, 2018 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)
In a few of the pictures, kids — from Digital Pioneers Academy in Washington, D.C. — look ready to watch the movie complete with buckets of popcorn.
At one point, one of the students handed Mrs. Trump a package. According to caption from Reuters, inside was a green school uniform shirt from the academy.
U.S. first lady Melania Trump receives the gift of a school uniform shirt from a student from Digital Pioneers Academy, a local charter school, as she greets classmates before screening the movie Wonder with them in the White House movie theater in Washington, U.S. October 23, 2018. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst