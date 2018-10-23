NFL Superstar Continues To Be At The Center Of Holdout Circus. It’s Complete Anarchy

Pittsburgh Steelers running back Le’Veon Bell still hasn’t reported to the team.

ESPN reported the following:

Le’Veon Bell did not report to the Steelers’ facilities on Monday despite plans to use Weeks 7 and 8 to make his return to the team. Bell was not on the practice field nor inside the locker room as the team reconvened after the bye week. … Bell, who forfeits $855,000 for each week he fails to sign his $14.5 million franchise tag, told ESPN on Oct. 1 that he would play football this year and did not expect to be traded.

This situation is starting to get absurd. At what point do the Steelers just come out and say Bell can spend the rest of the year on his own?

If I were the owner or anybody else in management, I’d be just about done at this point. Bell is paid to play football. He’s not paid to cause drama. (RELATED: Pittsburgh Steelers Superstar Reportedly Makes Decision If He Will Return To The Team)

Look, I get Bell’s desire to get a long-term deal that pays well. Everybody just wants to get their money. You can’t hate on anybody for wanting to get paid. It’s the American way of life.

At some point, however, things have just gone way too far. That’s where we currently find ourselves.

The Steelers need to win right now. If Bell isn’t part of the plans and doesn’t intend to be anytime soon, then they have to start game planning for the rest of the season without him as part of the plan. It’s that simple.

Bell might score a deal down the road, but right now, I wouldn’t want anything to do with him if I were the Steelers. You can’t spend all day waiting on a guy who doesn’t appear to be in any rush to suit up for you.

